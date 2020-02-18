Mira Rajput Kapoor's savage 40 kg squats will motivate you to hit the gym

We keep seeing pictures of celebrities hitting the gym in their stylish gym gear, but rarely do we see the kind of efforts and determination that goes into making them as fit as they look. Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast like her husband actor Shahid Kapoor, recently shared a couple of videos on Instagram that show her doing squats while carrying 40 kg weights and, boy, are we impressed!

A fan page of Shahid and Mira shared the video; check it out:

Mira Rajput's trainer too posted the video on his social media page and wrote, "40kg squats on the menu today for @mira.kapoor. Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You're gonna be squatting 60kgs for reps very soon!"

Well, we do believe Mira's trainer has spoken the truth! From the video, the mommy of two looks fit, strong and dedicated to her health and fitness. Mira is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of her children and with hubby, and in many pictures, we can see her being active and playing with the kids. If all of this doesn't motivate you to exercise and look after yourself, we don't know what will!

