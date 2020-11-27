Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli ties the knot with girlfriend Vandana Joshi; see photos

Following Priyanshu Painyuli's recent interview where he spoke about his wedding with girlfriend Vandana Joshi, and how they had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has finally tied the knot on November 26 in Dehradun.

Talking about the big day, he said, "We'd been thinking of getting married early this year but didn't have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn't want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note."

Now, in a statement shared on Instagram, Priyanshi and Vandana said:

"At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what's going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of how precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering."

The couple added, "For those of you who couldn't be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority. It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world."

"To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You'd ask what's love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, 'It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered'," Priyanshu and Vandana concluded.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!

