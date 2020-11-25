Priyanshu Painyuli on girlfriend Vandana Joshi: Were thinking of getting married but COVID-19 happened

It seems to be raining weddings in the Tinsel Town. During these last eight months since the world was struck with the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the lockdown, celebrities like Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal have tied the knot. The next wedding on the cards is of Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli with girlfriend Vandana Joshi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, talking about the D-day, he said, "We've been thinking of getting married early this year but didn't have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn't want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note."

The daily reports that the sangeet and cocktail ceremony is on Wednesday (November 25) and on Friday there will be a reception in Dehradun. "We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends," he added.

Also Read: Priyanshu Painyuli On Extraction: Research Helped Add Layers To Character

Talking about his relationship with Joshi, this is what the actor had to say, "We both have seen our ups and downs and we've sort of grown up together in this journey. We've seen each other's work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She'll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We've always liked and understood each other."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Priyanshu Painyuli: Tough To Stay Disciplined During The Lockdown

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news