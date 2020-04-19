Priyanshu Painyuli on Extraction: Research helped add layers to character

Global recognition is every actor's dream. For Priyanshu Painyuli, it came true when he was approached to play a crucial role in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave.

"I knew I had to give it my all," says the actor.

To play his role to perfection, Painyuli went the extra mile. A source informs, "He researched extensively to grasp the reality of the Bangladeshi war and drug lords. Considering the movie is set in Dhaka,

Priyanshu learnt the native language." The detailed script for the film which was originally named Dhaka enabled Painyuli to visualise his character better. He says, "The script has a clear vision for each character. To ensure that I do my best, I wanted to create a backstory for the character to justify how he is presented in the film." Painyuli says director Hargrave often sat down with him to discuss his character and helped him with the research. "The documentaries and material he suggested gave me an insight into the country and its struggles.

The nature of crime in a country reflects its social structures and the issues it is grappling with. I feel the research helped my character create more layers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news