Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar gets nostalgic; revisits her college days

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar gets candid about web shows, theatres and how her college helped in building up her personality

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Shriya Pilgaonkar - daughter of seasoned actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, carved a niche for herself in the industry on her own merit. The actress did not stick or depend entirely on the traditional medium of entertainment, that is, television and films to satisfy her acting needs. She also delved into the medium of the digital world. Although she gained mileage in the Hindi film industry after her role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Fan, it's Mirzapur - the web show that gave her more prominence.

In an interview with mid-day journalist, Snigdha Hasan, Shriya spoke about her love for theatre and how the medium is different from the mainstream. She also added that she never thought of becoming an actor, and went on to speak how her college played an integral role in shaping her up as a person.

Talking about it, Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "My college actually shaped me. I met some amazing people who really inspired me. My world opened up in an amazing way just because I met a lot of artists. I met wonderful people and I continue to be in touch with. I noticed that in general, I became less-judgemental, I became much open-minded. I was inspired every day to learn more. I was just a very happy person in college and enjoyed it. I also did Malhar (the college's theatre festival) and was the chairperson in my final year, it's just those things that you end up learning."

"At that point, I had no idea what I wanted to act. I did know that I would somewhere find myself in this industry but I was surrounded by actors and potential directors and dancers. So, I think it created some sort of environment for me, which eventually led to this (acting)," continued the Mirzapur actress.

While the Fan actress feels that the digital space has created more avenues and in general is a great time for actors, her father Sachin Pilgaonkar, in an earlier interview with mid-day said that webspace is the current trend. "It's the future of entertainment and we should welcome and accept the change positively; having said that it does not mean that the film era is going to subside. I have done films from childhood and the biggest revolution that I have faced is from negatives to digital, before that it was sound – from optical to magnetic and from magnetic to digital. People had to accept the revolution and adapt accordingly. Likewise, this is another revolution and I think it's here to stay for a long time but it may not be as attractive and lucrative as it is today, then I would want to see what will be the attraction for entertainment. Films will always have an upper hand on web shows. Let us wait for another three years and then we'll talk about web series," said the artist.

In fact, Sachin Pilgaonkar claims to be the first actor to enter into the digital world. "I was the first person to enter into the medium of web series in 2016 through Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa," affirmed the Satte Pe Satta actor.

The 30-year-old actress has many tags to her credit - she is an actor, producer, director, who has done regional plays, theatre, documentaries, short films, web shows, and movies.

