Mishkat Varma: Shows on aliens more believable than those on naagins

Mishkat Varma of Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya fame defends his role as an extraterrestrial in Shaadi Ke Siyappe

Indian television never ceases to surprise. The list of supernatural shows has got a new addition in Shaadi Ke Siyappe, a comedy that sees four aliens turn wedding organisers. In a quick chat with mid-day, Mishkat Varma talks about playing an extraterrestrial character and why the show is a valuable addition to his résumé.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What about playing an alien enticed you to take up the role?

Supernatural shows work on television these days. If viewers can [practice suspension of disbelief] in shows about daayans [witches] and shape-shifting snakes, then why not aliens? Scientifically, there is a chance that extraterrestrial creatures exist. But can we say the same about shape-shifting snakes? So, technically this makes more sense than those shows. However, I have no disrespect for the content, I believe in being part of things that work. Sonali [Jaffer] ma'am wrote my first show, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and I trust her blindly. She suggested I take it up.

What is the most ridiculous thing you did as an alien?

My character has the power to emit fire from his mouth. It was painful to shoot the sequences, but fun nonetheless.

Considering you are known as the chocolate boy, will viewers accept this shift?

I don't think I have created a memorable graph yet for people to be invested in me. They will watch the show if they find the content interesting. Although I am appreciated in the romantic comedy genre, I don't want to do that anymore. I want to break the notion that I can only do chocolate hero roles.

Who is your biggest critic?

My sister, Mihika, is honest with me. In fact, I can be objective about my work. I am not delusional about my acting skills or looks. So, I believe I am my biggest critic.

Have you considered working with Mihika on screen?

I would love to share screen space with her, but she is not acting anymore. She is far superior to me as an artiste. I would have loved to learn from her.

