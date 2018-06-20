Miss India 2018: Kareena Kapoor steals the show with her dance performance

Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show at Miss India 2018 with her electrifying dance moves

Kareena Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/manishmalhotra05

Femina Miss India 2108 finale saw a galaxy of stars gliding on the red carpet and entertaining the spectators with their thunder-stealing dance performances. With Tamil Nadu's Anukreethy Vas crowned as the Miss India 2018, there were these Bollywood beauties – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit and others, who added the additional spunk at the Miss India finale.

Kareena stole the show entirely with her sizzling dance performance and left the crowd cheering and enjoying the performance. The actress also performed at one of the peppiest numbers of 2018, Bom Diggy Diggy. Kareena Kapoor had worn a Manish Malhotra costume for this enchanting dance number. With all the weight loss and her toned body, she looked stunning in those black pants, boots, embellished corset and a tassle-crop jacket.

The Ki and Ki actress was on a work-cum-leisure trip in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She took an off for two days and rehearsed the entire segment within the limited time frame, despite which, Kareena gave a mind-blowing performance on a medley of songs like Tareefan, Nachange Saari Raat, and Bom Diggy Diggy.

In fact, Malaika Arora, who was sitting on the judge's panel admitted to coming to the show primarily to watch her close friend Kareena dance. The video of her dance has been shared by many of her fan clubs.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's Photos With Parents Kareena-Saif In London Are Ruling The Internet!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates