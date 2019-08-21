Mission Mangal earns Rs 7.92 crore; Batla House Rs 4.78 crore on day 6

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House clashed at the box office on August 15, Independence Day. While the two movies have been doing good business individually, Mission Mangal is a few steps ahead of Batla House in box office collections.

On day six, Tuesday, Mission Mangal has minted Rs 7.92 crore and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Batla House, on the other hand, has raked in Rs 4.78 crore taking its total earnings to Rs 57.82 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collections of both films. He tweeted:

#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross â¹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: â¹ 114.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Taran Adarsh also tweeted Batla House's box office numbers. He wrote, "#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: Rs 57.82 cr. India biz."

Also starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal opened to Rs 29. 16 crore (Thursday). It minted Rs 17.28 crore on the second day (Friday), Rs 23.58 crore on the third day (Saturday) and Rs 27.54 crore on the fourth day (Sunday), Rs 8.91 crore on the fifth day (Monday).

Trade expert Amod Mehra told mid-day that the weekend that went by proves that good films will find an audience, box-office clashes notwithstanding. "Mission Mangal has emerged a winner, with family audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Batla House's numbers have been encouraging, too. Both films should maintain a good pace throughout the week."

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's first mission to Mars in 2013. Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, another scientist who massively contributes to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Batla House, on the other hand, is a thriller drama inspired by the Batla House encounter that took place on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Known as Operation Batla House, the film is the story of DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav, essayed by John Abraham.

