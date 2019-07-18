Mission Mangal, India's first space mission film, trailer releases today

bollywood

Mission Mangal is an incredible true story based on a Mars mission accomplished by a team of scientists at Indiaâs Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Team Mission Mangal/picture courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram account

Bollywood is all set to launch the trailer of its very own space mission film. Akshay Kumar with his team of space scientists: Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi will be launching the trailer of the film today at a media event in Mumbai.

When the film released its teaser on digital last week it piqued everyone's interest instantly, garnering an exciting emotional response from the audiences. Vidya Balan shared a picture with the entire team of Mission Mangal on Instagram and wrote: "All systems - Check! We are now set to launch the #MissionMangal Trailer in 4 hours. [sic]"

While we know who is playing which character, we are waiting to watch the trailer to see how this team comes together to achieve a seemingly impossible task of reaching Mars in India's maiden attempt, making it the only country in the world to set this record.

Backed by Balki and Akshay Kumar, directed by Jagan Shakti, the makers are hoping that the film becomes a landmark in Indian cinema, much like the Hollywood sci-fi films. A film that inspires as much as it entertains.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Mission Mangal releases this Independence day!

