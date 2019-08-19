Mission Mangal singer Shilpa Rao: Hope it becomes a beacon of inspiration

music

Shilpa Rao on the Dil Mein Mars Hai track in the recent release, Mission Mangal

Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao has come a long way since her Bollywood debut with the soulful Tose Naina Lage track in Anwar (2007) followed by the chartbuster Khuda Jaane in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). Rao, who combines playback singing with stage shows and music albums, has rendered two tracks in the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal — Dil Mein Mars Hai and Shaabaashiyaan, which have been composed by Amit Trivedi. Though she is considered Trivedi's go-to singer, Rao says, 'The songs may have happened with a call from the composer, but there's a long-lasting working relationship with R Balki [producer of Mission Mangal]. He's a brilliant director and a good human being. He encourages and supports everyone around him. Balki and I have worked on multiple films together."

About the Mission Mangal numbers, she says, "The film has soulful songs." Shaabaashiyaan is a celebratory track, which she has rendered along with budding singers, Anand Bhaskar and Abhijeet Srivastava. Dil Mein Mars Hai "talks about taking your failures and turning them into something magical. It sends out an inspiring message to work harder towards your goals irrespective of the struggles and failures one faces along the way."

Rao has sung tracks in Balki's earlier productions, which include Mudi Mudi Ittefaq Se in Paa (2009) and the title track in English Vinglish (2012). "It's been quite a journey working with him."

It's a familiar zone for Rao not only when she collaborates with Balki, but also when she teams up with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. "He has wonderfully penned the song with simple, yet inspiring lyrics. These kind of songs are necessary where everyone is going through their struggles. I hope this song becomes a beacon of inspiration to everyone."

