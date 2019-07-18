Mission Mangal Trailer Review: This film will inspire you to dream big

bollywood

Mission Mangal

The star cast

The cast of India's space mission film couldn't get any better. Mission Mangal features a host of incredible actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari. All of these actors have given us some stellar performances in their previous films, and them coming together in one film is something we're all looking forward to witness.

Realistic portrayals

Unlike most Bollywood films, even some based on real-life events, Mission Mangal doesn't seem to have glamourised the sequence of events or the actors themselves. The characters in the film are simple, everyday people who were involved in something awesome that they themselves thought was impossible to achieve.

Intriguing story

The story of how India completed its first mission to Mars is in itself quite fascinating. Besides being a matter of pride, it's interesting to witness how everything started and was brought to a successful finish by these unlikely heroes. It was exciting to see how things unfolded and the part that the team of scientists at India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had to play in one of India's most brilliant achievements.

Witty punchlines

What Akshay Kumar movie is complete without his straight-faced jibes? Just the trailer featured Akshay at his wittiest, so we can't help but wonder what the entire movie has in store for us. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, go ahead and watch it, and make sure you don't miss the 'satyaNASA' remark. It sure cracked us up!

Inspirational, true tale

The very fact that Mission Mangal is based on true events makes us want to watch the film. It's a tale of bravery, of intelligence, of a never-say-never spirit that the Indian scientists showcased that is sure to encourage and inspired a whole generation of kids and youngsters to try their hand at science. The trailer was quite inspiring and we sure have high expectations from the film.

Watch the trailer of Mission Mangal:

