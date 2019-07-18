Mission Mangal trailer: An inspiring tale of India's mission to Mars

bollywood

The makers of Mission Mangal have just released the trailer and we can't help but feel a sense of awe after watching it. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal trailer.

Mission Mangal is an inspiring tale based on India's first mission to Mars, accomplished by a team of scientists at India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Watch the trailer of Mission Mangal here:

We're excited to watch Bollywood's very own space mission film! Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he chose to do Mission Mangal. He did the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars. He shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account giving details about the movie. "I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post.

Backed by Balki and Akshay Kumar, directed by Jagan Shakti, the makers are hoping that the film becomes a landmark in Indian cinema, much like Hollywood sci-fi films. A film that inspires as much as it entertains. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Mission Mangal releases this Independence day!

