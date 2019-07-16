Mission Mangal's new poster out; trailer to be released on July 18

bollywood

The makers of Mission Mangal released a new poster of their film on Tuesday morning. Along with it, they also announced the release date of the trailer, which is July 18. Mission Mangal hits the big screens on August 15, 2019.

Mission Mangal new poster. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

On Tuesday morning, the makers of Mission Mangal released a new poster of their film. The film is a story of courage, belief, and dreams which showed the world that the sky is the limit. Mission Mangal's teaser was showcased a few days ago, and the audience is mighty impressed with the glimpses. The film's trailer is all set to unveil on July 18, 2019.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share this news and wrote: "Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di! Get ready for the #MissionMangal Trailer, coming on 18th July (sic)"

Mission Mangal's teaser released to a tremendous response, and Akshay feels it's time such stories are told. "Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? 1 want to tell it, that's why I came on board." he adds expressing his admiration for this incredible story of 'jugaad'.

All praise for the scientists who made it possible, the actor says. "This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie."

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. The film is releasing on August 15 and will lock horns with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, and John Abraham's Batla House.

