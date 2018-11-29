Mithali Raj threw tantrums and created chaos, says Ramesh Powar

cricket

Coach Ramesh Powar says in his report that manager got abusive and threatening calls from someone claiming to be a former player

Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj

The Indian women's team think-tank had a tough time before the World T20 semi-final against England at Antigua. Head coach Ramesh Powar in his report, accessed by mid-day yesterday, has said the team manager Trupti Bhattacharya received, "abusive and threatening calls" from a former cricketer named Nusheen for the alleged ill-treatment to veteran batswoman Mithali Raj before the big game.

"As per the team manager's words, she received abusive and threatening calls from a person called Nusheen stating that what you were doing with Mithali as she cried the whole night and her mother is worried. Nusheen also threatened that you all will face consequences.

Panic and chaos

"Out of panic, the team manager took the physio to her (Raj's) room to check on her. As described by the team manager, Mithali wanted to go back home as she was very upset that the coach is not looking after a legend player like her. She threw a lot of tantrums and created chaos. The team manager and physio tried their best to calm her. We immediately called Syed Saba Karim (BCCI GM) and informed the matter. Saba sir told us to sort the matter out amicably. Saba sir also told us to concentrate on the crucial and important World Cup semi-final match," Powar stated in his report which is submitted to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager Saba Karim.

Precious time lost

Powar said Mithali's issue took away precious preparation time before the semis. "Within some time, Mithali shot a message on the team manager's phone that she does not want to speak with the coach. Her irresponsible behaviour took my time away as I was supposed to speak with a few players regarding preparations for the all-important semi-final match, which could not happen. Biju George [fielding coach] gave a feedback that Mithali was not interested in fielding drills with intensity. He tried to convince her every time but she did not improve," he stated.

