Model Brittny Ward can't wait to marry former F1 champion Jenson Button

Former Playboy model Brittny Ward has revealed she is eager to get married to ex-Formula One champion Jenson Button.

British driver Jenson and Brittny got engaged in 2018 after dating for two years. They have son Hendrix, who was born in July last year. Brittny shared this picture with her 310,000 Instagram followers and wrote: "I cannot wait to marry this guy...finally! First an unexpected but such a blessing baby button and then Coronavirus. 2021 I'll become Mrs Button officially."

Jenson, who won the 2009 F1 driver's championship when he was with Brawn GP, recently posted a sweet wish for his fiancee as she turned 30. He wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday to my wonderful fiancee. Love you to bits babe."

