Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub on Article 15: My character holds a very important place

bollywood

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who was last seen in Manikarnika now will be seen in Article 15 in a very pivotal role

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who was last seen in Manikarnika now will be seen in Article 15 in a very pivotal role.

On talking about the film, "It is inspired by real-life incidents and a different story altogether. People will connect with it just as film Mulk as it was also inspired by many headlines on newspapers and on screen. So this film is also inspired by many stories and headlines we have seen on papers and television over the years."

"I right now I can't talk much about my role. Already people are speculating many things about my character. Though I don't have many scenes, but it's a very special character. It's not just a normal guest appearance but it holds a very important place in the whole film. If you take my character out ( Mishab ) out of article 15 so the basic political point that the film is trying to make won't be able to," Zeeshan apprises about his role.

On talking about the going controversy of film, "This film talk on the basic idea of looking at people as lower caste or upper caste leads to disbalance hierarchy in the society. Obviously, it is wrong and unfair in our society. It is a biased system. Already there is so much of controversy about the film the only thing I would say it shows very wrong about our society actually about few people that without even watching the film they are assuming of a story of their own and believing that it is true. They criticizing the film and having protest so that is not something one should do. "

On working with Ayushmann, "It was really good. We had a great time. Actually, we know each other since long back but never worked together but now we got a chance to share the screen together".

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana drops a serious poster of Article 15

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates