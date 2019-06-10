Ayushmann Khurrana drops a serious poster of Article 15

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster saying, "Insaaf Ki Bheekh Mat Maango, Bahut Maang Chuke.. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 on 28 June"

Ayushman Khurrana just shared a new poster from his upcoming movie, Article 15, and looks like his cop avatar will get you to the edge of your seats with his no-nonsense look. Every poster of the movie has got a call for action, "Ab Farq Laayenge".

Ayushmann's intense look and a hard-hitting backdrop give us the hint about the investigative drama that is set to hit the theatres. The poster asks the audience not to beg for justice and take action.

The trailer has got high-ranking officers to go to the makers talking about the importance of such questions that need to be raised in society. The outing is sending waves all across the country with the tagline "Ab Farq Laayenge".

The investigative drama, Article 15, is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night. Ayushmann will be the man of law for the first time onscreen essaying the role of a heroic cop.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to give the audience a new social perspective.

