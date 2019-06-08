Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's rap Shuru Karein Kya echoes national outrage on discrimination
Shuru Karein Kya is touted to be an angry rap from Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15. The film refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and sex
The trailer for the movie Article 15, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to raise a lot of eyebrows and is being appreciated by one and all. On Saturday, the makers released the teaser of the first song of the movie, titled Shuru Karein Kya. It is an angry rap song and raises too many important questions regarding the discriminations that exist in our society. This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title 'Shuru Karein Kya'.
Take a look at the song here:
The title of the movie Article 15 refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and sex. The peppy rap number has been sung by Slow Cheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire. The lyrics of this song have been penned by these four rappers. It has been composed by Devin DLP Parker and Gingger Shankar.
With this teaser the makers have also announced that the full song will be coming out on Monday, 10 June. Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha, and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Met real life cops to prepare for my role in Article 15
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'
- Bharat Box Office Day 3: Stands at Rs 95.50 crore total; all set to enter 100 crore club today
- B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
- Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim
- At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money
- Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous photos from her younger days that will make you say 'wow'
- Do you know about these Bollywood actors' charitable acts?
- When Bollywood stars shared the screen with family members in films
- Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents
- 'Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person'
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ayushmann Khuranna on his role, research and reason for doing Article 15