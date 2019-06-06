Ayushmann Khurrana: Met real life cops to prepare for my role in Article 15

bollywood

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15

Bollywood's multifaceted actor, Ayushmann Khurrana who made fans swoon with his never seen before bold cop avatar in the industry's most anticipated upcoming investigative drama Article 15, gives us interesting insights on how the actor worked hard to get into the skin of a reel cop and ace the role with perfection.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared, "Yes, I have met real life cops to prepare for my role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. I am friends with Mr Manoj Malviya who's a senior IPS officer, based out of Calcutta and Delhi. I have personally met him a lot of times and observed his body language. Apart from that when in Lucknow for the shoot of our film. I met a few IPS officers and also observed the way they behaved in their day to day routine and how they salute... I learned and honed the basics. I did not imitate any cop from films. My intention was to imitate real life cops."

The movie's trailer brings in a lot of curiosity amongst the masses after giving a glimpse of Dr Ambedkar, the pioneer of the Constituent Assembly who raised his voice against social discrimination across various parts of the society. Taking us on a ride back to the historical events, the movie's storyline has been taken from real life events. The trailer is a reminder to all the heinous crimes associated with society's issue, which gives the narrative a very interesting touch.

The film's remarkable storyline, showcasing the brutal gang rape and crimes against the Dalits makes it even more compelling and the audience cannot wait for the movie's release. Ayushmann emerges as a heroic figure in the storyline by essaying the lead role of a cop with perfection. During the series of the bold reel cop's investigations, Ayushmann is seen unraveling the ugly truths associated with social discrimination.

The screen flashes Samta Ka Adhikar (Right to Equality) showing the protest and then Ayushmann dressed up as a cop. Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media works and Zee Studios, the film which will be releasing on 27th June and is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

