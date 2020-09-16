Mohit Sehgal's 'favourite picture from Naagin 5' features co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are among the lead cast members of Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Naagin 5. The show, which is the fifth instalment in the Naagin TV series, has been garnering a lot of love from its loyal fans.

Talking about Naagin 5, Mohit Sehgal had said, "I am very excited to be back on screen and to entertain my fans with Naagin 5. I couldn't be happier and grateful to work with Ekta Kapoor and I'm very excited for this new beginning in my life and look forward to a spectacular journey ahead."

Recently, Sehgal shared a happy picture from the sets of Naagin 5 featuring himself with his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. Calling it his 'favourite picture', Mohit Sehgal wrote, "My favourite picture from #Naagin5 Love u guys" with a bunch of heart emojis. Check out the photo below!

In Naagin 5, Surbhi plays the role of a 'naagin' named Bani, who's married to Sharad Malhotra's character Veer Singhania, while Mohit plays Jay Mathur, a reincarnation of 'cheel' Akesh.

Naagin revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

