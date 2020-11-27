Mona Singh: I'm sure of motherhood but happy that I took the call to freeze my eggs

Mona Singh recently opened up on her motherhood journey by taking inspiration from Farah Khan. She feels that embracing motherhood after marriage may not always be at the top of a woman's priority list, and that's absolutely okay.

In her Instagram post, she shared her picture highlighting #it'sawomanscall and talked about the show Story 9 Months Ki which highlights the pathbreaking concept. She said, "As a woman, as a viewer and as a part of the entertainment fraternity, I feel happy that such an empowering message is being delivered through a TV show where the protagonist Alia will opt for single motherhood through IVF."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

She then goes on to say that, "Shows like this inspire audiences and show that women do have choices. Thank you, Farah Khan for reiterating her beautiful story and inspiring. Sometimes we, as women, forget that we can make a choice. Motherhood is an important life decision and emotionally challenging for a woman, given the societal norms. I am happy that I took a call to freeze my eggs at the age of 34 because, while I am sure of motherhood, I wanted to take time and decide when I want to embrace it wholeheartedly. Afterall it'sawomanscall."

Also Read: Mona Singh: I Have Frozen My Eggs, Did That At The Age Of 34

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news