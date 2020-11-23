Mona Singh: I have frozen my eggs, did that at the age of 34

Mona Singh, best known for her television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and also films like 3 idiots and Zed Plus, has made a revelation that she froze her eggs at the age of 34, the reason for the same and how her mother reacted upon hearing the same.

In an interview with Times of India, she revealed, "I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. I haven't done that yet."

She added, "I have always travelled with my family or friends. I want to do that with my husband now. Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it."

When asked about her mother's reaction to the news, Singh stated, "My mother was so happy when she heard about my decision to freeze my eggs. We both went to my gynaecologist in Pune and I had to take a few months break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. It took about 5 months for the process and now, as I said, I am free."

Mona Singh is now gearing up for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump that came out in 1994 and went on to become a cult classic. This drama was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020 but will now arrive on Christmas 2021 due to the lockdown that happened this year.

