Mona Singh on Diwali celebrations: Will surprise my husband but hope he surprises me too

Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan had tied the knot on December 27 and right on the next day, the actress had taken to her Instagram account to share a picture from their wedding. Straight out of a movie, the moment captured her shyness and happiness, both.

Have a look right here in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram Love laughter and a happily ever after A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh) onDec 27, 2019 at 10:08pm PST

And now, since this is going to be her first Diwali with her husband, Singh has spoken to Hindustan Times about the same and what are the celebrations going to like like. She said, "It'll be a low key Diwali, also considering what's happening around us. Shyam and I'll be going to my parents' house for the Pooja, a pandit ji will be there. After dinner, we'll go to a very close friend's house for a card party."

She added, "We've to adjust. That doesn't mean we stop enjoying life, but yes, it has to be within limit. Very close ones are the ones you get to spend time with, otherwise there are acquaintances whose house you go to play cards. It's not happening."

Mona Singh also has a cute plea to make, she said she'd be surprising her husband but would want him to do the same too. She stated, "I'll definitely be surprising him with a gift, but I hope he surprises me too! I was asking him in fact 'Do you want to go shopping together or separately?' He said 'For now, let's go together.' I've been hinting."

Singh is not only a famous television actor but has also acted in films like 3 idiots, Zed Plus, and is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is now slated to release next year on the eve of Christmas.

