Mona Singh's bachelorette party was a whole lot of fun; see photos

Published: Jan 01, 2020, 11:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mona Singh, who got married to beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27, celebrated her bachelorette in the most fun way. Take a look at some photos she recently shared!

Mona Singh with her friends. Pictures/Mona Singh's Instagram account
Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress Mona Singh got hitched with her investment banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27 amid much fanfare. All her close friends from the industry, including Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan and Rajesh Khera, attended the ceremony. Now, Mona Singh has shared a few photos from her bachelorette party in Goa, which apparently also doubled as a bachelor party as we can even see the groom in the pictures. Mona Singh wrote, "Bride squad #shaadi #friends #goa #bachelorette #happyfaces #blessed"

 
 
 
Bride squad #shaadi #friends #goa #bachelorette #happyfaces #blessed

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh) onDec 29, 2019 at 8:52pm PST

Don't the pictures look like fun? It's obvious from the pictures that Mona Singh had the best time at her bachelorette party!

Here are a few more pictures that Mona Singh's friend Ashish Kapoor shared on Instagram. Swipe for more pictures:

 
 
 
Some pics from the @monajsingh Team Bride Trip. #monshy #funtimes #monakishaadi #friends #yaariyan #shaadi #prewedding

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@ashishakapoor) onDec 29, 2019 at 12:37am PST

Mona Singh looked like the perfect Indian bride in her red lehenga choli on her wedding day. She positively glowed from happiness and excitement, and nothing could keep a smile from her face. 

On the work front, Mona is busy with Ekta Kapoor's show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, and she was last seen in the drama web series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars, created by Ekta Kapoor. The actress will also be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

