More power to the papad

Last week, Twitter went abuzz when a video of Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, endorsing a papad brand claiming, "it could produce antibodies to fight the Coronavirus" surfaced.



And that was just enough fodder for the talented folks in the meme-verse to fight back the unscientific claims with humour. The immunity quotient of papads is debatable. But its versatility is unmatched.

From serving as the base in the Indian version of nachos to adding its distinct texture to the spicy and sweet Bengali curry, papad er dalna, papad wins hearts across Indian cuisines. To help give the regular papad a fun tweak, we've invited Malad-based filmmaker and home chef Madhumita Pyne to share her favourite recipe.

Recipe: Stuffed papad rolls

Yield: 3 PREPARATION TIME: 30 minutes COOKING TIME: 15 minutes

Ingredients

. 8 to 10 papads (plain or masala)

. 4 potatoes (boiled)

. 1 medium onion (finely chopped)

. 3 cloves of garlic (minced)

. 1 tbsp of ginger (minced)

. 4 to 5 green chillies (finely chopped)

. 2 tbsp coriander leaves

. 2 tsp roasted cumin powder

. Red chilli powder to taste

. 1/2 tsp chaat masala

. Salt to taste

. 1 tbsp of maida or all-purpose flour

. Mustard oil to deep-fry

Instructions

Boil potatoes and mash them smoothly. Ensure there are no lumps. Heat 2 tsp oil in a frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and green chillies. Sauté till the onion turns light brown. Now, mix in the mashed potatoes. Add the spices to the mix and cook for a minute. Once done, spread out the filling on a plate and let it cool. To make the papad rolls, take some warm water on a plate. Soak each papad in the water for a few seconds. This will ensure the papad does not break when folded. Place the moist papad on a flat surface. Add 1 tbsp of the filling half-inch away from the bottom. Fold the bottom edge on both sides, and roll the papad. Seal the edges with a thick paste of maida. Make sure it's sealed well. Follow the same routine for other papads and set them aside. The next step is to heat oil in a deep pan. Once the oil is moderately hot, carefully drop the papad rolls one by one. Keep the flame at medium at all times. Fry them till golden brown and crisp on all sides. Drain the excess oil on a paper towel and serve with your favourite chutney or a sauce of your choice.

