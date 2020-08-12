MoS Defence tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minister tweeted on Wednesday.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation," Naik tweeted.

"Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," he said.

