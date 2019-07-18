Mother arrested for allegedly killing 14-month-old daughter

crime

According to the woman an unidentified man entered her house on Wednesday morning and slit the throat of her daughter

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old married woman has been arrested in Nashik city on suspicion that she killed her toddler daughter, police stated on Thursday. The accused identified as Yogita Mukesh Pawar, had told police that an unidentified man entered her house in Panchavati area in Nashik on Wednesday morning and slit the throat of her daughter.

Also Read: 14-month-old girl killed by 'unknown man' inside house in Nashik

According to the woman, she had gone downstairs to put garbage in collection van during the incident and when she returned back home, the man attacked her too. The woman also sustained knife injuries, informed the police. The toddler was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. However, the woman's story looked suspicious as no valuables were stolen from the house, nor was there any sign of a scuffle between the woman and the assailant, stated deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Father arrested for killing pregnant daughter in Ghatkopar

During the interrogation, the woman made contradictory statements, stated inspector Suraj Bijali of Adgaon police station. Police also recovered a blade in the empty lift shaft of the building and the blood on it allegedly matched Yogita's own blood. She was arrested on Wednesday evening after she was discharged from the Nashik civil hospital. She was produced in a court on Thursday which sent her in police custody till July 20, inspector Bijali informed. The exact reason for which she allegedly killed her 14-month-old daughter was not yet known, he added. Preliminary investigation revealed that the daughter used to be ill very often.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Man has argument with hotel owner; brutally kills her dog

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI