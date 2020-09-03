Mother of mine! Sunny Deol wished mommy dearest a very happy birthday on Instagram

The reticent Deols are opening up. In a rare gesture, Sunny Deol shared a snapshot with mother Prakash Kaur, who turned a year older on Tuesday. "Happy birthday, mom," he wrote. Brother Bobby too shared a snapshot with her on his social media handle. Dharmendra's wife has always kept herself away from the media glare. Looks like the winds of change are blowing.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM #happybirthday #mom # A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onAug 31, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

In an interview with mid-day, Sunny Deol, who is currently juggling between politics and movies, shared, "It's not a remake of any South film. It's an interesting subject, loaded with action and suspense. The character is different from what I have done till date. Though it's too early to say anything about my role, it requires me to put in some extra efforts."

Sunny Deol further added, "I will divide my time equally between both. Even if I am not in my constituency, I ensure that I keep myself up-to-date about what is happening there. I give my attention whenever needed."

On the professional front, Sunny Deol was last seen wearing the director's hat in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was his son Karan Deol's Bollywood debut. Sunny and director Rajkumar Santoshi collaborated on films like Damini and Ghatak after Ghayal. Both films were successes.

