Mouni Roy, Sonam K Ahuja's London stay is all about flouting the rules, as per netizens

Sonam K Ahuja and Mouni Roy have annoyed a section of netizens by posting snapshots on social media about their London exploits. They wondered if quarantine laws did not apply to celebrities visiting England. After being chided, Roy added the throwback hashtag to her photograph sitting at a cafe.

Speaking about Mouni Roy's project, the actress shared in an interview, "I am quite petrified and nervous as actors are the only people on a set, who wouldn't wear any masks or gloves while shooting or in a shot. But I was dying to work and be on a set, so we kind of have to get used to the new normal. Let's see how it goes."

Social media users pointed out that the place would never have been empty in pre-pandemic times. Kapoor maintains the garden she posed in is her private zone. Netizens are now waiting for Roy to claim that the park she was exercising in is her backyard.

In case you missed it, there are hushed whispers doing the rounds about what prompted Sonam K Ahuja to take off to England amid the pandemic. Entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja and she own a place in London and the couple love spending time there. But those in the know say there is more than meets the eye. London may be her second home, but it also gives the actor the much-needed anonymity. Sources wonder why the social media-savvy actor has been posting throwback pictures for a while now.

