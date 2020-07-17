Something different about Sonam K Ahuja! Flies to London amid pandemic
Sources wonder why the social media-savvy actor has been posting throwback pictures for a while now.
There are hushed whispers doing the rounds about what prompted Sonam K Ahuja to take off to England amid the pandemic. Entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja and she own a place in London and the couple love spending time there. But those in the know say there is more than meets the eye. London may be her second home, but it also gives the actor the much-needed anonymity. Sources wonder why the social media-savvy actor has been posting throwback pictures for a while now.
She is known to share loved-up pictures with hubby dearest, but for several weeks there have been no full shots of the two flooding her social media account. Sources say there is some happy, cheery news on the way. Time will tell. Her other throwback photo complied of her family members reading a book.
It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ I'm reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Compiled By Terry o’brien Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now. Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik's My Gita. Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield. Anand's mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read. Anand's dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno. Happy Reading!
Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.
