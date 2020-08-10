Secretly engaged? Mouni Roy flashes huge diamond on her ring finger, sparkling engagement rumours

Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, is now in London, owing to work commitment. The Naagin actress has been constantly posting pictures and videos on social media for her 13.7 million followers on Instagram. Recently, through one of her Instagram stories, where is she congratulating friend-actress Roshni Chopra, Mouni was seen a massive diamond on her ring finger.

Well, fans were quick to speculate whether the actress has got engaged? Many wondered if Mouni Roy has secretly gotten engaged in London.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold in 2018 and was then seen with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She's now gearing up to become the antagonist of Ayan Mukerji's Superhero trilogy.

Also Read: Mouni Roy, Sonam K Ahuja's London stay is all about flouting the rules, as per netizens

Apparently, Mouni flew to London for a film shoot. Earlier she spoke about the challenges of shooting during such a crisis and how she is nervous and petrified of filming in London. She said, "I am quite petrified and nervous as actors are the only people on a set, who wouldn't wear any masks or gloves while shooting or in a shot. But I was dying to work and be on a set, so we kind of have to get used to the new normal. Let's see how it goes."

She added, "It is my first time under the circumstances, so I will know and understand better as we start shooting. I have been promised that all the safety measures would be taken and social distancing would be practised on set. So, I am hoping for the best. One day at a time."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news