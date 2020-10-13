Mouni Roy on shooting amid the pandemic: My nose and throat have been swabbed seven times

We recently feasted our eyes on Mouni Roy's Maldives vacation pictures when she visited the island on her birthday. The Gold actress took a holiday with good friend Mandira Bedi and a few other friends, and the gang had a grand time being complete water babies.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mouni spoke about how her brief visit to the UAE lasted for over seven months, and how she managed to travel to three countries - UAE, UK and the Maldives - amid the pandemic. First, Mouni Roy had travelled to UAE in March to spend some time with her sister and her family, and thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, ended up staying there for over seven months. She then travelled from Abu Dhabi to the UK and Dubai for work.

Speaking about COVID restrictions in Abu Dhabi, Mouni said, "If we need to step out of my sister's home and go only as far as Dubai, we need to get a swab test done at the border. Unless it's negative, you can't enter."

Mouni also shot in the UK amid the pandemic, and sharing the details about it she said, "Nobody knew what to expect, but everyone followed the rules with only one department present on set at a time. If the lights team was working, the direction team wasn't there. There were separate holding areas, so not many people were together at one place. Plus, there were compulsory swab tests every week. In the last seven months, my nose and throat have been swabbed around seven times, it's uncomfortable and painful, but necessary. Luckily, no one fell ill on our set."

Quiz her on why she decided upon the Maldives for her birthday trip, Mouni says it was because the island has zero COVID cases. "As soon as you reach, they ask you to change and a doctor arrives to do a test. Results come the next morning and only then are you allowed to walk freely on the island, even without masks," she said.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was recently seen in the ZEE5 film London Confidential. The actress will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

