Mouni Roy on shooting amid the pandemic: My nose and throat have been swabbed seven times
In a recent interview, Mouni Roy spoke about travelling across three countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and shooting in the new normal.
We recently feasted our eyes on Mouni Roy's Maldives vacation pictures when she visited the island on her birthday. The Gold actress took a holiday with good friend Mandira Bedi and a few other friends, and the gang had a grand time being complete water babies.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mouni spoke about how her brief visit to the UAE lasted for over seven months, and how she managed to travel to three countries - UAE, UK and the Maldives - amid the pandemic. First, Mouni Roy had travelled to UAE in March to spend some time with her sister and her family, and thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, ended up staying there for over seven months. She then travelled from Abu Dhabi to the UK and Dubai for work.
Speaking about COVID restrictions in Abu Dhabi, Mouni said, "If we need to step out of my sister's home and go only as far as Dubai, we need to get a swab test done at the border. Unless it's negative, you can't enter."
Mouni also shot in the UK amid the pandemic, and sharing the details about it she said, "Nobody knew what to expect, but everyone followed the rules with only one department present on set at a time. If the lights team was working, the direction team wasn't there. There were separate holding areas, so not many people were together at one place. Plus, there were compulsory swab tests every week. In the last seven months, my nose and throat have been swabbed around seven times, it's uncomfortable and painful, but necessary. Luckily, no one fell ill on our set."
Quiz her on why she decided upon the Maldives for her birthday trip, Mouni says it was because the island has zero COVID cases. "As soon as you reach, they ask you to change and a doctor arrives to do a test. Results come the next morning and only then are you allowed to walk freely on the island, even without masks," she said.
On the work front, Mouni Roy was recently seen in the ZEE5 film London Confidential. The actress will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.
-
Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi were recently on vacation in Maldives. The duo kept posting serene photos and their social media followers couldn't help but envy their detox trip. Sharing this one on social media, Mouni wrote, "Had to earn our dinner. Took us an hour of kayak/paddle boarding to reach Bara Bara. I came first even though no one was competing. Their paddle boards toppled over after all... Floating in the ocean with the sunset and the moonrise was beautiful though! [sic]" All pictures/Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi's social media accounts
-
The duo celebrated their birthdays with their pals amid the calmest places on the planet. As they posed for the lens, Mouni wrote, "birthday buddies. Gautam Buddha once said, "Invest in yourself, meditate, read, eat healthy food, drink water, move your body, spend time in nature, rest up". He also said," never blame anyone in your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. And the BEST people give you memories. [sic]"
-
Mouni Roy also posted a heartfelt video thanking all her fans, family and social media followers for all the lovely wishes. Despite the pandemic situation, the actress has found her peace in the middle of the ocean.
-
In this one, Mouni Roy shared a dancing video, where the wind played in her hair, and flirted a little with her tropical shirt.
-
"Heaven under our feet, over our heads and all around [sic]" wrote Mouni Roy, as she cycled amidst the lush nature. Blissful, isn't it?
-
Her love for water and a cosy corner is evident enough in this one! Mouni Roy, before she hit the bay, was stuck in Dubai during the entire lockdown. As soon as the lockdown was lifted, she headed to London to complete her shooting schedule.
-
"Footloose and fancy-free [sic]" A black bikini with a dainty necklace, Mouni truly knows how to doll-up, camera or no camera.
-
Seems like Mouni Roy took some time out to take a nap in the middle of the villa.
-
Mandira Bedi's sea-sky photo took over the internet. Her toned legs and chiselled body added an oomph factor as she posed for the photo.
-
A dining experience like this is all you need to keep the worries away!
-
As she wished Mouni, Mandira wrote, "#happybirthday Mon!! I have SO SO so much love for you. When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be.. but here we are a little bit later.. and it’s A Pyaar Ka Bhandaar!!!! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I'm in yours. You are stuck with my for life. There’s someone I know who once taught me how to say it right!!! Wuvvvvvvvvvv you! [sic]"
-
"A glass of champagne and a spray of clouds always make for a pretty picture! [sic]" shared Mandira as she posed for a perfect picture.
-
"Suspended over the ocean.. #theresnoplaceidratherbe [sic] So are we! While Mouni's bikini added a pop of colour amid the ocean, Mandira went a step ahead in terms of fashion by opting a bright red bikini.
-
Posing in a black bikini, Mandira Bedi wrote, "What a day! When it has the right mix of great food and SO much activity that it’s that it's hard to decide what was the best and you just need to hold, pause and say Thank you [sic]"
-
Looking at these photos, we all wish we could set out on a holiday too!
Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi were on an exotic vacation on the beautiful island of Maldives. The duo has been on a sharing spree; from picturesque locales to enviable bikini poses, Mandira and Mouni made the most of the tail-end of 2020. As they enjoy the serenity and dive into the enchanting view, let's take a look at some of their 'beachy' photos from the vacation.
