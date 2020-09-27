Mouni Roy's exotic Maldives diaries: Actress enjoys 'fancy free' beach vacation; shares pictures

Mouni Roy never fails to stun and surprise her fans and followers on social media with her posts and pictures, and the latest one is easily one of her most stunning and sizzling ones. The 34-year-old actress is soaking up the sun in the Maldives currently and filling up her Instagram with vacation memories.

Mouni Roy recently shared a slow-motion video of herself enjoying at the beach as she shimmered in a beautiful turquoise backless dress. "The ocean taught her to love and let go (sic)", she captioned the video. Check it out:

The Gold actress is living a dream in Maldives. And her next picture is the proof. In the picture, Mouni is relaxing on the circular bed amidst the lap of the nature. "Alice in a tea cup," she wrote for an album while for another she captioned it with a quote attributed to Jose Chaves: "The ocean taught her to love and let go (sic)".

But this picture steals the show. In the one, Mouni looked stunning in her black bikini while chilling at a lavish Maldives resort. "Foot loose and fancy free (sic)", she wrote.

Mouni also enjoyed a simple-yet-elegant photoshoot on her dream holiday destination. Take a look:

A few days back, she had taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture in a black bikini where she could be seen chilling in the pool.

View this post on Instagram Inhale... exhale... A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onSep 5, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT

Roy was stuck in UAE during the lockdown and came back to India after a lot of wait. In an interview recently, this is what she had to say, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

The actress also mentioned how she has been following all the rules to be safe in a different country. "My friend's parents stay with her and also, she has two little boys. I don't want to take any risks as far as their health is concerned and prefer staying at home. I have stepped out only a couple of times, and that too, to buy groceries."

The actress, who has already acted in films like Gold and Made In China, is now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Sci-Fi drama, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia.

