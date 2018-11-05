MP Assembly Polls: Kamal Nath, Scindia to be frontrunners for CM post

national

Congress has announced its first list of 155 candidates for elections on Nov 28

Sanjay Singh, brother-in-law of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the media along with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the party, at AICC in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Madhya Pradesh Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates for elections to the 230-member state assembly slated for November 28. The names of Congress State Unit Chief Kamal Nath and poll campaign Committee In-charge Jyotiradtiya Scindia are not on the list. They are touted to be frontrunners for the chief minister's post if the party wins.

The list of 155 names, released on Saturday, includes that of 21 women and 24 fresh faces. It has struck a fine balance between supporters of Scindia and former CM Digvijay Singh, sources said.

The party, on expected lines, renominated 46 MLAs while dropping Govardhan Upadhyay, Shakuntala Khatik and Manoj Kumar, sitting MLAs from Sironj, Kerera and Kotma respectively. Ashok Tyagi, Jaswant Jatav and Sunil Saraf have replaced them.

Interestingly, the Congress has nominated Dr Hiralal Alawa, convener of the tribal political outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti, from the Manawar seat in Dhar district. Alawa, a former assistant professor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was not available for comment.

The Congress-JAYS was in talks for an alliance, especially in the Nimar-Malwa region where the BJP has a formidable following. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan, a sitting MLA, brother Lakshman Singh and nephew Priyavrat Singh have been given tickets from Raghogarh, Chachoda and Khilchipur seats respectively. Similarly, Scindia loyalists Hemant Katare and K K Singh have been nominated from Ater and Jaora seats respectively.

