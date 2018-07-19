MRI death: Rajesh Maru's finger forgotten at lab while family looked for it

They have been looking for his severed finger for four months, but no one has bothered to inform them that it has been lying unclaimed at the Kalina Forensic Laboratory all this time

Rajesh Maru's parents

Six months after Rajesh Maru, 32, got sucked into an MRI machine and lost his life, the nightmare is still not over for his parents. They have been looking for his severed finger for four months, but no one has bothered to inform them that it has been lying unclaimed at the Kalina Forensic Laboratory all this time.

The finger got severed in the horrific mishap that took place on January 27 at Nair hospital. While Maru's family cremated the body soon after the accident, they desperately searched for the finger in order to complete the last rites for the severed body part. "We were never told that we need to claim it. It has been lying at the laboratory this long. We have never dealt with such a situation before; the authorities should have guided us," said Maru's father, Shamji.

Maru's brother-in-law, Harish Solanki, added, "The police told us to wait until the probe was over, and then no one got back to us." Dr Krishna Kulkarni, lab director, said, "The finger was sent to us for DNA analysis to confirm if belonged to Maru. We sent the report months ago, but no one came to claim the sample."

When mid-day contacted the Agripada police station, Senior PI Savalaram Agavane said, "We got the DNA report. I don't think anything is left of the finger after testing. I will have to check."

Dr Idez Kundan, additional municipal commissioner, said the BMC was not responsible for this. "We don't know anything about the finger except that it was sent to the Kalina laboratory," he said.

Also read: Mumbai MRI death: CCTV nails Nair culprits who caused Rajesh Maru's death

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates