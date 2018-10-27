MSSA U-14 Div II: Colaba Municipal edge past OLPS 2-1 to enter semi-finals

football

Colaba Municipal's Sanju Rathod dribbles past an OLPS player during the MSSA U-14 Div II quarter-final tie at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Colaba Municipal School recorded a 2-1 win against Our Lady of Perpetual Succour (OLPS) (Chembur) to enter the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-14 Div II inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Municipal schoolboys exhibited good understanding and teamwork, but they were not disciplined with their finishing and skipper Sanju Rathod, who scored the second goal, was responsible for wasting four clear chances. "I am disappointed with my performance. Had I converted all the chances, we could have earned a bigger win and it would also have given us the confidence to play better in tomorrow's [Saturday] semi-final against St Mary's ICSE," Sanju told mid-day.

St Mary's (Mazagon) defeated Bombay International (Babulnath) 4-3 via the tie-breaker after the game ended goalless. The Colaba Municipal School went on the offensive from the start and Yuvraj Chavan after picking up Mashak Shaikh's pass beat OLPS goalkeeper Yug Jain to give his team a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. The Colaba outfit doubled the lead in the 10th minute of the second period when Sanju chased Suraj Singh's long aerial pass before shooting past the goalkeeper.

OLPS reduced the deficit when Aryan Pillai found the back of the net with a header from Urdhva Raut's free-kick in the 36th minute. Thereafter, the Colaba side tightened their defence to deny OLPS from scoring the equaliser.

Earlier, Christ Church (Byculla) scored through Syedali Kadri and Moiz Shaikh to overcome Lilavati Podar (Santacruz ) 2-1 in another quarter-final match. Jai Malhotra netted the lone goal for Lilavati Podar.

