Mumbai: 10 per cent water cut across the city on November 14

The civic body has planned to carry out work on the Bhandup water pumping station on Thursday, November 14. As a result there will be 10 per cent water cut across the city coupled with low pressure.

The station is the important link in the water supply of the city as this is where the water is treated. The capacity of the pumping station is 1,910 million litres of water per day. The city gets around 3,800 million litres of water per day. The other pumping station is at Panjapor, outside the city, with a capacity of 2,810 million litres of water per day. Tulsi and Vihar lakes also have small units of 18 MLD and 90 MLD capacity.

The work of replacement of a 1,200 mm diameter BFV (Buttefly Valve) and 700 mm diameter BFV (Butterfly Valve) on the south main of the Bhandup pumping station will take place from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday. The water supply to the city will be curtailed by 10 per cent. The hill side areas and old buildings in south Mumbai without water storage tanks will face some trouble.

A BMC officer said the work was necessary and all citizens are requested to store sufficient amount of water a day before.

