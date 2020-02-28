Mumbai: 11-year-old 'special' girl swims 14 km in open water, creates world record

Jiya Rai, an 11-year-old student of Navy Children School, Colaba in Mumbai, created a world record as the fastest 'special' girl to swim 14 km in the open water swimming category. Jiya, who is a child of the Indian Navy officer swam 14 Kms in 3 hours 27 min and 30 sec in "open water", the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

Jiya Rai, 11 yrs old student of Navy Children School #Mumbai created a world record as the fastest 'special' girl to swim 14 km in open water from Elephanta Island to #GatewayofIndia. She took to swimming as therapy to #Autism spectrum disorder & made it her passion@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/j28RnHk3a5 — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) February 24, 2020

Jiya, whose 14 km open water journey started from the Elephanta Island ended at her open water swim at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai. The daughter of a naval officer, Jiya is a special child as she is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

According to the official Twitter handle of PRO Defence Mumbai, Jiya created a world record as the fastest 'special' girl to swim 14 km in open water, the Navy said. According to the official press release by the Indian Navy, Jiya was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Delay in Speech at a tender age of 2.



Jiya in action during her 14 km open water swim from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India

She took to swimming as a therapy based on her doctor's advice and soon turned it into her passion. Jiya, who became the youngest and first special girl in the world to achieve this feat created history by making a name for herself in the India Book of Records, Asia Book and Limca Book of Records.

The open water swimming event was conducted by the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, an authorised body of the Swimming Federation of India.

