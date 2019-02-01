Mumbai: 14-year-old commits suicide in Kandivli after failing Class X prelims

national

The teen living in Mumbai's Kandivli left behind a suicide note that read: "No one is responsible for my death. I don't want to study further."

Representational picture

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Thakur Village, Kandivli East, on Thursday night after failing her Std X prelims.

According to the police, Sakshi committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her house, leaving behind a suicide note that read: "No one is responsible for my death. I don't want to study further."

A Std X student, the deceased was depressed after failing in her preliminary examination organised by the school, a police inquiry revealed. An Accidental Death Report has been registered with the Samtanagar police.

