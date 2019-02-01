Mumbai: 14-year-old commits suicide in Kandivli after failing Class X prelims

Feb 01, 2019, 07:30 IST | Samiullah Khan

The teen living in Mumbai's Kandivli left behind a suicide note that read: "No one is responsible for my death. I don't want to study further."

Mumbai: 14-year-old commits suicide in Kandivli after failing Class X prelims
Representational picture

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Thakur Village, Kandivli East, on Thursday night after failing her Std X prelims.

According to the police, Sakshi committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her house, leaving behind a suicide note that read: "No one is responsible for my death. I don't want to study further."

A Std X student, the deceased was depressed after failing in her preliminary examination organised by the school, a police inquiry revealed. An Accidental Death Report has been registered with the Samtanagar police.

Also Read: Mumbai: Was break-up with boyfriends behind teen girls' suicides at Aarey?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai crime newskandivlimumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

19-year-old girl commits suicide in New Delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK