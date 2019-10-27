Mumbai: 18-year-old jumps to death from 15th floor in Bhandup

An 18-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential building in Bhandup West. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Kusum Ramesh Purohit. The Bhandup police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing the matter.

Security guards of Bhandup's Dreams Society, where Purohit lived, discovered her body and alerted the residents. On being identified, Purohit was rushed to the nearby Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Shyam Shinde, senior inspector at Bhandup Police station said that Purohit hadn't left behind a suicide note. "Early investigations with her family, relatives and friends also haven't revealed any specific reason that may have led to her suicide. At the moment her parents are in shock and we may get some clues after interviewing them again," he said. Purohit's father is a businessman and lives with his wife and three children; Kusum was the oldest of the three.

