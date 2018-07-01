Mumbai: 2 killed, 3 injured in a fatal accident at Bhandup

The deceased have been identified as Yash Chougule (22) of Sangli and Nihal Gole (22) of Thane. While the injured have been identified as Hemang Shivgundu (21), who was driving the car, Akshay More (21) and Mahesh Paramanathan (21)

Representational Image

In a tragic incident, 2 youngsters were killed while 3 others suffered injuries in a fatal accident at Bhandup on the Eastern express highway on Saturday at around 6 AM. As per Navghar police officials, the car in which they were travelling lost control before moving on to the opposite side of the road and crashing a container.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Chougule (22) of Sangli and Nihal Gole (22) of Thane. While the injured have been identified as Hemang Shivgundu (21), who was driving the car, Akshay More (21) and Mahesh Paramanathan (21). Officials said that the five along with a group of nearly 20-25 youngsters visited a hotel in Saki Naka and were returning home in five cars, when one of the drivers lost control and rammed his car into the divider. The car which was on it's way to Thane then crashed under a container en route to Mumbai.

Officials investigating the case said, Chougule came to Mumbai for some Visa work and was related to Gole. The two were putting up in Thane. Of the injured, Shivgundu and More are critical, while Paramanathan suffered a hand injury. Gole's family has decided to donate his eyes. Most of them (deceased and injured) are law students and were returning home after a party. Police have sent blood samples to the laboratory for a test.

