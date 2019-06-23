Mumbai: 20 Indian-roofed turtles, a rose-ringed parakeet rescued

crime

The joint operation was conducted after the officials received a tip from members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme (SARRP) and Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA.)

Twenty Indian-roofed turtles and a rose-ringed parakeet were seized in a raid conducted by forest department officials along with city-based several NGOS on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bilal Mohamad Hanif Shaikh, 29, was arrested from his residence in BP Lane, Mandvi. While the Indian roofed turtle is protected under scheduled 1 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the parakeet falls under schedule 4.

