Mumbai: 22 dengue cases in a high-rise Kandivli building

As many as 22 cases of dengue have been reported from a Kandivli-based high-rise this month alone. The BMC immediately sent a notice to the society asking them to take precautionary measures after the inspection team found mosquito larvae in the society's water line. Naman Towers in Kandivli West has now changed the water pipeline that was accumulating rainwater and causing mosquito larvae to breed inside it.

A resident of Naman society said that the water pipeline has been changed and that "repair work is almost complete." He said, "Around 15-20 days ago, two residents were admitted to the hospital with high fever and were later diagnosed with dengue. The number of cases soon kept going up. So, we informed the BMC."

"Mosquito larvae was found inside the pipeline during inspection," a BMC official said. "We sent a notice to the society to take precautionary measures and also cleaned the pipeline. We destroyed the larvae and also held a training programme for society members on how to prevent mosquito breeding," added the official.

Another resident said that more than 35 residents were admitted to Tunga and Namaha hospitals in Kandivli for exhibiting symptoms of dengue. "The hospital doesn't even have enough beds for more people now. We now clean our society premises daily," he added.

A patient whose entire family had contracted high fever said that he got all of them tested. "My wife and kids got negative reports but I was tested positive for dengue and admitted to the hospital. I am just discharged and out of danger," he told mid-day. Across Mumbai, around 2,000 people were hospitalised post-monsoon this year for dengue. Last week, a 62-year-old man succumbed to dengue in Andheri.

35

Total No. of people diagnosed with dengue in entire neighbourhood

2,000

No. of people hospitalised post-monsoon for dengue across city

