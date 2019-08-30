Mumbai: 22-year-old struggling actress jumps to death from Lokhandwala building

mumbai

The deceased was identified as Pearl Punjabi who worked as a video editor at a production house; Pearl also suffered from a mental illness and had suicidal tendencies

Pearl Punjabi who committed suicide from her building. Pic Courtesy/ Pearl Punjabi's Facebook

A 31-year-old struggling actress committed suicide by jumping off from the terrace of a six-storey residential society in Lokhandwala late on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. Pearl was working as a video editor with a private production house.

According to the police, at around 12 midnight, they received a call from Kenwood building about a woman who jumped off from a building. She was rushed to Kokilaben hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. The security guard of the building told the police that due to some reason the terrace was open late at night on Thursday.

Pearl Punjabi was being treated by psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria for the past few years. Every time she would receive a shock treatment, she would go out of control and people in the society would take care of her.

Also Read: Naamkarann actress Nalini Negi injured in catfight with another actress in Andheri home

"The girl was in depression as she was not unable to receive any work assignments in the Bollywood industry. She was apparently suffering from some mental illness which we are currently verifying," said an officer.

During the primary inquiry, the police found out that the deceased woman had suicidal tendencies. Before this incident, she tried to commit suicide on two occasions. Reports revealed that the reason behind her mental illness was her father's death in 1998; her father was murdered.

"An ADR has been registered in the matter and further inquiry is underway," the officer added.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Female doctor held after model finds spy camera in her Lokhandwala clinic

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates