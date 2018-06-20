Mumbai: 2,700 sweepers to become permanent staff of BMC

CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC to take them on as permanent staff

Devendra Fadnavis

Conservancy workers have a reason to celebrate. CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC to take them on as permanent staff. On Tuesday, CM Fadnavis held a meeting with municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta and union representatives, for the same.

Errors in names

About 2,700 safai kaamgaar were facing uncertainty due to errors in their names in documents. The BMC has refused (and terminated services of some 30 staff) to take them as permanent employees, citing differences in names in their documents like Aadhaar Card, Voter Id etc.

General Secretary of the Kachara Vahtuk Shramik Sangh, Milind Ranade said, "The CM has directed the BMC resolve this issue as soon as possible. He told BMC to take an indemnity bond from labourers and take them into permanent services in next three months. Also, those whose services had been terminated due to spelling errors should be given priority. There were minor errors in the spellings of names (court documents and identity card) of some workers. This happened because majority of them are uneducated and were not aware of the errors."

He added, "Now workers with errors in their names have to give indemnity bonds to prove that they are the same person as that mentioned on the identity proof." A senior civic official from Solid Waste Management Department said, "We will publish a list of workers with the name discrepancies and invite objections from third parties. If there are no objections we will include them as permanent staff. The final line of action will be decided after we get an order from the CM's office."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates