Mumbai tragedy: Engineer slips and falls to death while boarding moving train

Deceased had recently joined a multinational software company and was to get married in two months

Video grabs of Surashan running to catch the running train and slipping

A 31-year-old lost his life after running to catch a moving train at Dadar and coming under it instead. Surashan Choudhury, who is an engineer by profession, had recently joined a multinational software company and was to get married in two months.

Prasad Pandhare, senior inspector, Dadar GRP, said, "The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, while Choudhury was on his way to meet friends. They were on their way to a trekking expedition. He apparently tried to catch a running train."

In CCTV footage from Dadar station, Choudhury can be seen walking towards the platform from the FOB and reaches in time to see the train moving. He attempts to catch the fifth compartment but hits the body of the train and falls in the space where the platform ends. However, when the train passed people could not find him anywhere.

An officer said when Choudhury fell on the tracks, he got stuck on the wheels and the train dragged him from Dadar right up to Matunga. His body was found there completely mutilated.

Choudhury hails from Nagpur and is the only son of his parents. Here he lived in Mulund and worked in Goregaon. The police have registered an Accidental Death case and will record the statements of his friends who were planning to trek with him to get some clarity on why he was in such a hurry to catch a running train.

