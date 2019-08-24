Mumbai: 32-year-old creative head found dead in Malad flat

mumbai

Rangoli, who hails from Lucknow, had come to Mumbai 4 years ago and had been living at the Malad home for the past two years

Representational picture

Mystery surrounds the death of a 32-year-old creative head in her Bangur Nagar, Malad West, flat. Friends of Rangoli Sunillal Shrivastava had rushed to her flat on Thursday when she was not answering their calls and didn't show up at work. When the police opened the doors of the flat with the help of the Fire Brigade, they found her lying still on the bed. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Rangoli, who hails from Lucknow, had come to Mumbai 4 years ago and had been living at the Malad home for the past two years. "There were no injury marks and we found a packet of cigarettes near her body. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case. Neither her friends nor family have allegedly foul play yet," the officer said.

