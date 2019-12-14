MENU
Mumbai: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Palghar

Published: Dec 14, 2019, 08:24 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar in the wee hours of Saturday morning

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar, Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:14-12-2019, 05:22:40 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.8 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt. Palghar , Maharashtra," IMD tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

