Mumbai: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Palghar
The earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar in the wee hours of Saturday morning
An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar, Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:14-12-2019, 05:22:40 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.8 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt. Palghar , Maharashtra," IMD tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
