Mumbai: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Palghar

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar, Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:14-12-2019, 05:22:40 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.8 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt. Palghar , Maharashtra," IMD tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

