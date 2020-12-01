Mumbai: 4.5-year-old Andheri boy chokes to death on balloon while playing

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy died after the balloon he was playing with got stuck in his throat, blocking his vocal cord. The incident took place at his home in Andheri (East) when the child was playing with his elder sister.

As per the police, the incident happened on Sunday evening when Devraj Suraj Nag was playing with his elder sister. The family members told the police that around 11 pm, Devraj was trying to blow the balloon when it got stuck in his throat.

As the boy started coughing, his father Suraj Nag, a paan supplier, and his uncle Rajaram Nag tried to remove the balloon. However, the boy started choking as the balloon blocked his vocal cords.

The family rushed Devraj to Criticare Hospital in Andheri, but the doctors referred him to Nanavati Hospital. On way to Nanavati Hospital, the boy lost consciousness and was declared brought dead by the doctors at Nanavati Hospital. Devraj's body was later sent to Cooper Hospital for autopsy.

Rajaram Nag told Mid-day, “We tried to remove the balloon but we were unable to remove it. We took him to the hospital and the doctors also tried but Devraj could not be saved. The balloon blocked his vocal cord due to which he was unable to breathe.”

Dr. Sandeep Ingle, in-charge of the autopsy, told Mid-day, “Devraj's post-mortem was done at Cooper Hospital. During the post-mortem, a balloon was found in his vocal cord because of which he had difficulty in breathing.”

