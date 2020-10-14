Mumbai: 50 per cent Western Railway trains on track now, but not for public yet

In what can be termed as a gradual unlock, from tomorrow over 50 per cent of the Western Railway trains will run for 10 per cent of the commuters working in 15 categories of essential services. The AC locals, too, will be back in action on the WR section. Central Railway officials said they have also received necessary approvals from the state government to increase the number of services to 700 and are working on a timetable. However, the general public will not be allowed on the locals yet.

In the pre-lockdown time an average of 1,357 services were available for 35 lakh commuters daily on the Western Railway section, but now over 700 services will be thrown open for about 3.14 lakh commuters (latest figure). The WR on Tuesday announced that it was resuming the AC locals as well and increasing the number of daily services from 506 to 700, which is over 50 per cent of the pre-lockdown number.

“In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, WR has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from Thursday, October 15, by adding 194 additional services including 10 AC EMU services,” said Sumit Thakur, WR’s chief spokesperson. “Of the increased 194 services, 49 will be available during the morning rush hours and 49 during evening rush hours. This also includes the 10 AC services,” he added.

Of the total 194 increased services, 51 are on the Churchgate-Virar section, 96 on the Borivli-Churchgate section, nine on the Bhayandar-Virar section, 12 on the Nalasopara-Churchgate section, nine on the Churchgate-Bhayandar section, two on the Vasai Road-Churchgate section, eight on the Bandra-Borivli section and eight on the Churchgate-Bandra section.

Thakur said that the commuters permitted by the state government were allowed to travel in the special trains and they should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

